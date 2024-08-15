Kuantan Port has potential to be homeport for cruise ships - Loke

KUANTAN: Kuantan Port has been identified as having the potential to be developed as a homeport for cruise ships in the East Coast region, which could create an economic spillover for the country and the local community, says Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said cruise tourism had high economic value, as more travellers would stay and spend in the area, which is why the Ministry of Transport (MOT) was actively promoting the industry.

“First, it requires a lot of promotion. Most cruise liners have their homeports in Singapore. We have the intention or plan to attract these cruise companies to have their homeport in Malaysia. So, of course, our most strategic ports are Port Klang, Penang Port, PKCT (Port Klang Cruise Terminal), and Penang (Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal).

“But on the East Coast, we do not yet have a dedicated cruise terminal, and we see Kuantan Port as the most strategic port (given that) we already have a port here. So, I have suggested to Kuantan Port to explore how they can develop the necessary facilities,“ he said.

Loke was asked to comment further on the proposal he mentioned during his speech at the closing ceremony of the 2024 Kuantan Port International Conference in conjunction with the 50th Anniversary of Kuantan Port at the Sultan Ahmad Shah International Convention Centre here today.

Loke said Kuantan Port was seen as strategic due to its location along the cruise ship routes in the South China Sea, especially from Singapore to Bangkok and Vietnam, before returning to Singapore.

“In Singapore, there are two important routes. One is in the Straits of Malacca from Singapore, Port Klang, Penang, Phuket, and back to Singapore. The second is on the South China Sea side, from Singapore to Bangkok and Vietnam.

“So, when they dock in Bangkok, there is no port in between where they can stop now. So, Kuantan is the most strategic. What is needed is to upgrade some facilities (at Kuantan Port) for a passenger terminal and to establish a Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex.

“To make this successful, it will require not just the efforts of MOT and Kuantan Port but also the cooperation of the state government, particularly Tourism Pahang, to promote Pahang to cruise companies.

“If they dock here, what are the attractions? If they dock, usually these cruises dock for about 10 to 12 hours. So, during that time, there needs to be a schedule to fill their time. If this can be promoted, I am confident there will be cruise liners that are interested,“ he said.

Loke had previously said that a technical committee had been established by the Ministry of Transport in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture to accelerate the growth of the cruise industry in Malaysia,

He said the role of the committee was to drive and facilitate the movement of passengers and cruise ship stopovers more quickly and effectively.