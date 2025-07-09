Hunt for crocodile with human body between jaws

LIMBANG: Rescue teams are set to continue their search this morning for a 58-year-old man who disappeared during a fishing trip and is believed to have been taken by a crocodile in Sungai Pandam, here, yesterday.

The missing person, identified as Karim Osman, was reportedly fishing by himself along the riverbank close to Kampung Pandam in the Limbang area when the incident occurred.

Authorities at the Limbang district police station received a report indicating that only Karim’s fishing equipment and personal items remained at the location where he was last seen.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba)’s Operations Centre was alerted by police at 3.13pm, prompting the immediate deployment of search and rescue personnel.

Emergency responders from the Limbang fire station reached the area at approximately 4.30pm and concentrated their search efforts about 1km downstream from the suspected attack site, according to an official statement from the fire department.

“Rescue teams observed a crocodile briefly appearing at the water’s surface carrying what looked like human remains,“ the statement revealed.

The search operation was suspended at 6.17pm as darkness fell and safety risks increased for the rescue teams.

The Sarawak Forestry Corporation, in the meantime, has also deployed its armed Sarawak Wildlife Action Team (SWAT) in the same area to assist in the operation.

The operation will recommence today as authorities continue their efforts to locate the missing fisherman.