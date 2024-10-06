KUSKOP eyes RM30 million investments via franchise business mission to Jakarta

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development (KUSKOP) targets to generate potential investments worth RM30 million during its four-day Special Malaysian Franchise Business Mission to Jakarta, Indonesia, which kicked off yesterday.

KUSKOP said the mission is a collaboration between the ministry and the Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta through the Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry and Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE).

“The mission aims to promote Malaysia’s local franchise brands and penetrate further the large market in Indonesia with a population of 281 million people,” it said in a statement today.

There will be matching programmes and business meetings between Malaysian companies and Indonesian investors and entrepreneurs for possible collaborations.

“The effort is in line with the Malaysia MADANI framework’s aspiration and vision under the pillar of ‘prosperity’ which entails a life balance in charting Malaysia’s direction towards a developed and prosperous nation,” it said.

The special business mission, led by KUSKOP deputy secretary general (policy and monitoring) Noor Afifah Abdul Razak, sees the participation of representatives from the Malaysian Franchise Association and 11 Malaysian franchise companies that are showcasing their products and services, namely Marrybrown, Mokti’s, Tea Garden, D’Tandoor, HOME Maths Therapy, IrisPro, Little Caliphs, Muzart, Smart Reader Kids, UCMAS, and FatNinjas.

The delegation will also have an opportunity to make working visits for a closer look at several Indonesian and Malaysian franchise companies operating there.