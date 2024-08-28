KUSKOP receives 1,165 co-operative registration applications this year - Ewon

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Co-operatives (KUSKOP) has received 1,165 applications for registration as of July, with 524 applications processed and registered with the issuance of certificates.

Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Ewon Benedick stated that last year, a record 1,001 new co-operatives were established, marking a significant achievement.

“That was the largest record in the history of co-operative registration, as we have never reached 1,000 registrations in a single year,” he said during his appearance on the RTM programme Bicara Naratif, titled “Co-operative Movement’s Contribution to the National GDP”.

He attributed this success to the Cultivating Co-operative Society Programme (Maskop), which aims to foster a co-operative culture among communities nationwide.

Sabah recorded the highest number of new co-operative registrations this year, with 147, followed by Selangor with 80 co-operatives.

Ewon also called on KUSKOP personnel to establish synergy and teamwork with all agencies under the ministry, while striving towards a co-operative culture.