Labourer jailed 72 years, 60 strokes of the cane for raping daughter

KOTA BHARU: A labourer was sentenced to a total of 72 years in prison and 60 strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here today for raping his biological daughter, who gave birth to their child last year.

Judge Zulkifli Abllah handed down the sentence on the 46-year-old man after he pleaded guilty to six counts of raping the girl.

The judge sentenced him to 12 years in prison and 10 strokes of the cane for each count, with the jail sentence to be served consecutively.

The man was also ordered to undergo rehabilitation and counseling while in prison and to be placed under police supervision for a year serving his time.

On all the charges, the man was accused of raping his daughter, then aged 15, at a house in Manek Urai, Kuala Krai, between 1 am and 10 am from January until October last year.

The charge was framed under Section 376(3) of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to 30 years and 10 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Kamarul Hasyime Rosli prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented.