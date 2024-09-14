Andaz Macau Celebrates Its One-Year Anniversary With a Spectacular Sino-Luso Gastronomic Bazaar

Taking place on September 14, this one-of-a-kind event showcases Macau’s incredible gastronomic heritage through a variety of Portuguese and Chinese regional delicacies, highlighting the hotel’s commitment to creating unique and inspiring experiences

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 September 2024 - Andaz Macau, the dynamic lifestyle hotel concept at Galaxy Macau™, celebrates its one-year anniversary this month with a spectacular Sino-Luso Gastronomic Bazaar showcasing Macau’s incredible gastronomic heritage. Taking place at Andaz Kitchen – Level 6, North Tower of Andaz Macau from 12 noon on September 14, this one-of-a-kind event will give guests the opportunity to experience a wide range of authentic regional delicacies from Portugal and China, along with handpicked wines and spirits, and live music. Underlining Macau’s status as a global dining hub and a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, the event also supports the Macau SAR Government’s ‘Tourism + Gastronomy’ initiative and the efforts to develop the city into a World Center of Tourism and Leisure.

This bazaar caps a hugely successful first year for Andaz Macau, which officially opened on September 15, 2023. The largest Andaz hotel in the world, with over 700 rooms and suites, Andaz Macau has already won a host of accolades and awards, including The Best Hotels in Macau Top 5 in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024, the Most Anticipated New Hotel of the Year 2023 on HotelShare Media, Best New Hotel in China in the TTG China Travel Awards, and Best Trendy Hotel in The Bund Design Hotel Awards.

Meaning “personal style” in Hindi, Andaz is known for celebrating the individuality of each guest, and creating inspiring experiences that bring each destination to life through a kaleidoscope of local culture. Andaz Macau is also home to dynamic culinary venues, where guests can experience authentic flavors of Macau and classic dishes from around the world. Andaz Kitchen is an all-day dining destination featuring live-action cooking displays, where guests can enjoy Portuguese and neighborhood cuisines. Guests can savor creative cocktails prepared by our mixologists or local beers in Andaz Bar. From the northern Portuguese region of Trás-os-Montes and Douro, guests can enjoy Bola de Carne à Transmontana (Smoked Charcuterie and Olive Oil Bread), Cozido à Portuguesa (Portuguese Meat and Vegetable Stew), and Toucinho do Céu (Egg and Almond Cake), etc. The central Portuguese regions of Beiras and Estremadura offer such delicacies as Sopa de Peixe da Nazaré (Seafood Soup), Pataniscas de Bacalhau (Codfish Flat Cakes with Tomato Rice), Arroz de Cabidela (Chicken and Blood Rice),etc. From the southern regions of Alentejo and the Algarve, visitors can enjoy Sopa Alentejana com Bacalhau (Garlic and Coriander Soup with Sourdough and Codfish), Carne de Porco à Alentejana (Braised Pork Collar with Clams and Fried Potatoes), Sericaia (Cinnamon and Egg Clay Cake), etc. And from the islands of Madeira and the Azores come dishes such as Polvo Guisado dos Açores (Red Wine Stewed Octopus with Garlic Olive Oil), etc.