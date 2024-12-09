Penang preparing to implement salary adjustments for state civil servants - Chow

BATU KAWAN: The Penang state government is preparing to implement salary adjustments for state civil servants, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

Without disclosing the amount of the increments, he said the Penang Financial Officer Datuk Zabidah Safar had completed the necessary calculations, adding an announcement would be made through an official circular once all procedures are finalised.

“Based on the announcement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (regarding civil servants salary adjustments), the financial officer has conducted the necessary calculations, including the allocation amount.

“We have assessed the potential impact and have made provisions for any anticipated increase in expenses. The state government is also evaluating the additional funds needed to support the salary adjustments,” he told reporters after attending the opening ceremony of the fourth Benchmark Electronics factory in the Batu Kawan Industrial Park today.

On Aug 16, Anwar announced a 15 per cent salary adjustment for civil servants in the Implementing, Management and Professional groups and seven per cent for those in the Top Management group, which will be implemented in stages on Dec 1, 2024, and Jan 1, 2026.