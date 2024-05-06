Labuan KPDN seizes 80,000 litres of diesel worth RM320,000

LABUAN: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Labuan branch has seized 80,000 litres of diesel valued at RM320,000 at a jetty at Jalan Merdeka on Tuesday (June 4).

Its director Junaidah Arbain said during the raid, KPDN’s enforcement team discovered the diesel stored in four large tanks aboard a vessel.

“A 70-year-old local man, believed to be a crew member of the ship, was arrested...his statement was recorded to assist in the ongoing investigation under the Control of Supplies Act 1961,” she said in a statement today.

Junaidah said the case is being investigated under Section 20 (1) and Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

She said any individual found guilty of committing the offence is liable to a fine of not more than RM1 million, while for subsequent offences, the offenders can be fined not more than RM3 million or imprisoned for not more than three years or both. As for companies, they can be fined up to RM2 million for the first offence and up to RM5 million for subsequent offences, if found guilty.

“The KPDN Labuan reiterated its commitment to conduct continuous inspection and monitoring of activities involving controlled goods in this duty-free island to prevent any misuse or illegal handling of such goods,” she said.