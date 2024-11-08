Labuan’s views to be carefully considered in Budget 2025 - Dr Zaliha

LABUAN: All recommendations and views highlighted by local industry players and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) will be carefully considered in the upcoming Budget 2025, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said.

She added that the government remained committed to addressing concerns raised by stakeholders to enhance the wellbeing of the people and boost the island’s economy.

“We had an engagement session last night (August 10), where 150 leaders and representatives from various NGOs and business establishments gathered to discuss the Budget 2025 initiatives for Labuan.

“The session highlighted numerous positive ideas and recommendations on how to drive the local economy forward and we have received constructive feedback on how to improve Labuan’s economy.

“Rest assured, these views will not be swept under the carpet but will be incorporated into the Budget 2025 proposal,“ Dr. Zaliha told reporters after flagging off the Kembara Merdeka event at the Financial Park Complex, here.

She said among the key focus areas for the Budget 2025 in Labuan are economic development initiatives and infrastructure improvements, and include proposals such as relocating the ferry terminal to a new site to reduce travel time.

She also noted that the funding allocated for Labuan would not be limited to the Federal Territories Department, but would also involve contributions from other ministries operating on the island.

Dr. Zaliha also acknowledged the ongoing efforts to reinstate the Labuan-Jesselton, Kota Kinabalu-Labuan ferry services, which would significantly bolster connectivity and support the island’s tourism sector.

“We recognise the importance of these ferry services in improving connectivity and driving tourism growth in Labuan,“ she said, pointing out that the government’s commitment to considering these recommendations reflected a broader effort to ensure the interests of Labuan’s residents and businesses are prioritised in national economic planning.