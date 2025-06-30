LEWIS HAMILTON saluted his Ferrari team on Sunday for the "mega progress" they made at the Austrian Grand Prix where he finished fourth behind Charles Leclerc.

"That's mega-progress for us as a team today," said the seven-time champion.

"Thanks to all the guys at the factory for the upgrades this weekend which looked only small on paper, but were massive for us in performance.

"We're not a minute down on McLaren and that's positive and I am happy with it even if I am still struggling with the balance of the car in the race.

"We keep working at it and we made progress this weekend and we found a problem with my brakes and that's positive too. So we are improving and everyone in the team is happier.

"And we were much calmer and more methodical too so I am proud of them for that."

Leclerc said: "We are working in the right direction and our upgrades helped us to close the gap. But it is still a significant gap to McLaren but we had a positive weekend overall and we maximised our potential."

Ferraris success behind the two McLarens of race victor Lando Norris and championship leader Oscar Piastri enabled them to overtake Mercedes in the constructors title race and move up to second.

There were smiles too at Sauber and Aston Martin after Gabriel Bortoleto and two-time champion Fernando Alonso respectively finished seventh and eighth.

It was Brazilian Bortoleto's first points scoring finish in Formula One and his delight was shared by Alonso who held him off in the closing laps - because the Spaniard is also his manager.

Alonso was the first to congratulate him with a hug after the race.

2I am so happy for him," he said. "I know how much it means to score those first points."