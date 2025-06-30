Bangladeshi nationals detained under Sosma for militant links in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Several Bangladeshi nationals are being held under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) for suspected involvement in a militant movement linked to the Islamic State (IS).

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail stated that while some detainees remain under investigation, others have been deported.

Khalid mentioned that a press conference will be held soon to provide further details.

“Insya Allah, tomorrow or the day after, I will hold a press conference to explain the actual situation,“ he said during a media briefing today.

The arrests followed a three-phase operation in Selangor and Johor starting April 24.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed that no Malaysians were involved in the network, which was found to consist solely of Bangladeshi nationals.

The group reportedly aimed to spread extremist ideology based on IS beliefs.

Meanwhile, Khalid also attended the handover ceremony of Bukit Aman CID leadership, with DCP Datuk Fadil Marsus taking over as acting director.