Landslide at Jalan Brinchang Cameron Highlands

KUANTAN: A landslide was reported to have occurred at KM67 Jalan Besar Brinchang, near Agro Market, Cameron Highlands, today.

Cameron Highlands district police chief DSP Azri Ramli said the Cameron Highlands district police headquarters operations room had received information about the incident at around 11 this morning.

He said the disaster had resulted in Jalan Besar, Brinchang near Agro Market being blocked by fallen earth, trees and electric poles.

“The incident also caused a vehicle parked near the area to be crushed by a fallen electric pole, but there were no casualties.

“The work of clearing the route is being actively carried out,“ he said in a statement today.

Azri said the public is advised not to make any speculations regarding the incident and if they have any enquiries or information, they can contact the Operations Room (DCC) at 05-491 5999 or any nearby police station.