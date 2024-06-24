Landslide hits foot of Mount Kinabalu

RANAU: A landslide occurred at the foot of Mount Kinabalu in Mesilou, Kundasang here this morning.

A spokesman for the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre said it did not receive any emergency calls and no property damage or casualties were reported.

“Initial action was taken by a team from the Ranau Fire and Rescue Station who went to the scene, and monitoring of the incident is still being conducted,“ he told Bernama when contacted.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Raqif Hamzali, 47, a homestay owner in Mesilou, said residents in the area felt tremors between 9 am and 10 am today.

“When I went outside, it looked like water was coming down from the mountain (Mount Kinabalu) causing the landslide. However, this incident occurred far from residential areas and hiking trails. We are not worried but are taking precautions,“ he said.

He said the incident caused the river in the area, Sungai Mesilou, to become muddy and turbid.

Ranau fire station chief Ridwan Mohd Taib said immediate monitoring with members of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) was conducted near the landslide to ensure the safety of the nearby community.

He urged the public not to panic about the incident and to report immediately to the department or other authorities if they encounter any emergencies.