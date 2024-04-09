Langkawi tourism set to stay on track in recovery

PETALING JAYA: With 1.5 million tourists visiting Langkawi up to July, the island is expected to continue its recovery trajectory.

Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents Kedah Chapter chairman Subramaniam Punusamy said while the loss of duty-free status for cigarettes may have had some impact on local tobacco shoppers, Langkawi’s natural beauty, luxury tourism and duty-free status for other products will ensure it remains a top tourist destination.

He said Langkawi saw a decline to 1.09 million tourist arrivals in 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic travel restrictions, with most arrivals being part of domestic travel.

“We started to recover in 2023 as the island received around

2.8 million tourists thanks to a strong return of international visitors, including a significant number of cruise ship passengers.”

He said in regard to the Visit Kedah 2025 campaign, Langkawi offers a wide range of duty-free goods, including chocolates, perfumes, household items and alcohol, which continues to attract tourists looking for affordable shopping spots.

“The government and local businesses are working to make Langkawi attractive to a broader audience while emphasising sustainable and cultural tourism,” he said, adding that Langkawi

will capitalise on international cruise passengers.

He said with a mix of adventure, culture, relaxation and nature, Langkawi caters to a wide range of preferences, ensuring domestic and international tourists can find something enjoyable on the island.

“There are many activities available, such as island hopping, the Langkawi Cable Car, the Langkawi Wildlife Park and Bird Paradise, mangrove tours, snorkelling, scuba diving, beach activities, visiting Eagle Square, waterfalls, spa and wellness, sunset cruises, adventure sports, golfing, food huntings, and visiting

Dream Forest.”

He said in line with Langkawi’s Unesco Global Geopark designation, the island is promoting ecotourism and offers guided tours of its mangroves, rainforest hikes and geosites, catering to visitors who are interested in sustainable and nature-focused experiences.

“Such initiatives reflect a global shift towards eco-friendly travel destinations.”

Subramaniam said the island continues to maintain its duty-free status for various goods, which remains a key attraction for international and domestic tourists.

“Duty-free alcohol allows tourists to purchase beverages at lower prices than in other parts of Malaysia. There has been no official announcement or indication from Kedah Tourism or other authorities that the duty-free status for alcohol in Langkawi will be withdrawn.”

He said the decision to remove the duty-free status on cigarettes in 2021 was part of broader efforts to address smuggling and regulate tobacco use, but alcohol has not been included in such measures.

In response to occasional reports of tourists being approached by local religious authorities or conservative locals, he said such incidents are uncommon in Langkawi’s mainstream tourist zones.

“The island is known for its relaxed and tourist-friendly atmosphere, particularly at popular beach resorts and private hotel pools where wearing swimwear such as bikinis and shorts is not banned.

“These occurrences are more likely to happen in more conservative parts of the island or in areas where the local population might adhere to stricter interpretations of Islamic values. Overall, tourists need not be concerned.”

He said while Langkawi may not have the same vibrant pub and bar scene as Thailand, it compensates by focusing on its natural beauty, family-friendly activities, ecotourism and affordable duty-free shopping.