Warisan to contest all 73 Sabah seats alone with no coalitions

KOTA KINABALU: Warisan will contest all 73 seats in the upcoming Sabah state election without forming any coalitions or collaborations with other political parties.

Party president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal stated this unanimous decision was made by the Warisan Supreme Council during a meeting today.

He emphasised that any claims or photographs suggesting otherwise should not be believed as this represents the party’s collective position.

“The party has unanimously decided that our decision is to contest all 73 DUN seats.”

“This means there will be no coalitions or collaborations.”

Mohd Shafie clarified that Warisan would only collaborate with the people of Sabah rather than political parties.

The party’s focus remains on addressing basic needs including reliable water supply, electricity, and good road infrastructure throughout the state.

He explained that previous collaborations with various political parties had failed to produce significant results in improving Sabahans’ welfare.

Mohd Shafie expressed concern that previous partners focused primarily on seat allocation and ministerial positions rather than public service.

“The experience we have been through can disrupt the unity of the people of Sabah.”

The 16th Sabah State Legislative Assembly will automatically dissolve on 11 November if not dissolved earlier, paving the way for the 17th state election. – Bernama