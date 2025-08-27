Groom killed by celebratory gunfire at Turkish wedding ceremony

ISTANBUL: A groom tragically died from injuries sustained during celebratory gunfire following his wedding ceremony in northern Turkey.

The 23-year-old identified as Ali K was wounded as newlyweds were being escorted home after their wedding celebration.

State news agency Anadolu reported the fatal shooting allegedly came from a female relative of the bride.

Authorities detained the 47-year-old woman and discovered two unlicensed pistols in her garden.

Prosecutors have officially opened an investigation into this tragic incident.

Celebratory gunfire remains a common tradition at weddings throughout Turkey’s northern Black Sea region.

This marks the second such tragedy within a week after another man died from celebratory gunfire in Trabzon province.

That previous incident also resulted in two people being wounded before a wedding ceremony.

Local media reported the cancellation of that wedding and the detention of two individuals including a police officer. – AFP