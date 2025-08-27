Malaysia and China cooperation to boost development under 13MP plan

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s cooperation with China will play a crucial role in implementing its latest national development plan according to an expert.

The 13th Malaysia Plan prioritises healthcare quality improvement and human capital development through education reforms.

It also aims to position Malaysia as a regional leader in artificial intelligence, digital technology and renewable energy.

International Islamic University Malaysia’s Lee Pei May noted China has significant advances in these areas and could offer support.

“Malaysia and China are exploring cooperation in high-quality production and technical education,“ she told Xinhua.

She highlighted China’s support in Technical and Vocational Education and Training programmes for enhancing Malaysia’s skilled workforce.

This cooperation specifically targets areas such as artificial intelligence, electric vehicles and green energy development.

“Malaysia is taking proactive steps to seek new markets and expand existing trade relations, particularly with China,“ she added.

This approach ensures continued growth in high-value and innovative sectors according to the expert.

“By leveraging China’s expertise in manufacturing, technology and sustainable practices, Malaysia is advancing its 13MP objectives,“ Lee stated.

She emphasised this partnership builds a resilient economy capable of navigating global uncertainties.

The cooperation demonstrates how strategic partnerships among developing countries can foster sustainable growth.

It also strengthens regional supply chains and enhances competitiveness in a complex international landscape. – Bernama-Xinhua