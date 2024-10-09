Lawyer loses RM1.75 million in love scam

TELUK INTAN: A lawyer suffered losses of RM1.75 million in a love scam after becoming acquainted with a foreign man through the WhatsApp application in July.

Perak police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris said the 58-year-old woman lodged a police report yesterday after realising she had been deceived.

“According to the woman, the suspect claimed to be a marine geologist and alleged that his cash was stolen during a robbery while he was in Malaysia for an underwater tank construction project off the coast of Terengganu.

“Due to the ‘problems’ he claimed to be facing, the suspect asked the victim for financial assistance,” he told a press conference following an engagement session on scam-related crimes and current crime trends here today.

Azizi said the victim subsequently made multiple bank transfers to several different accounts, with the total amount reaching RM1,757,490.

“The suspect promised to return the money, but to this day, the victim has not received any repayment,” he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

Meanwhile, Azizi revealed that Hilir Perak district recorded RM2 million in losses due to online fraud during the first seven months of this year.