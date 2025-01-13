MACC arrests two foreigners for trying to bribe police

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested two foreigners on suspicions of trying to bribe a police personnel with RM1,000 to avoid being caught for driving a motorcycle without a license and for not having a complete license plate yesterday.

According to an MACC source, both Pakistani men, in their 20s and 40s, were arrested at about 9 pm last night and were handed over by the police to the Kuala Lumpur MACC.

“One of the suspects was previously arrested by the police while they were conducting a crime prevention patrol at The Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE) at about 11.40 am yesterday after he was found to be driving a motorcycle without a license and with an incomplete license plate.

“The man then tried to bribe the police personnel with RM500 to avoid being caught and was brought to the Sentul district police headquarters for further action,” the source said, adding that the second suspect then showed up and tried to bribe RM500 to the same police personnel to let his friend off, resulting in his arrest at 3.30 pm yesterday.

The first suspect has been remanded for seven days till Jan 19 while the second suspect is expected to be released on MACC bail today.

Kuala Lumpur MACC director Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Husin confirmed the arrests when contacted, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 17(b) of the MACC Act 2009.