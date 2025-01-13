BERA: Seven public hospitals have been identified for improvements in internet coverage and quality, Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching said.

The hospitals involved are Penang Hospital, Cyberjaya Hospital, Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (Terengganu), Alor Gajah Hospital (Melaka), Kuala Lumpur Hospital, Rembau Hospital (Negeri Sembilan) and Tanah Merah Hospital (Kelantan).

She said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has collaborated with the Health Ministry (MoH) to identify the causes of internet access issues in these hospitals.

“After engagement sessions with MoH, we have shortlisted seven hospitals for improvements. However, it won’t be limited to these seven hospitals; other hospitals will also be involved later.

“MCMC is working to resolve issues such as unsatisfactory coverage or connectivity problems within building areas,” she told a press conference at the Bera Health Office here today during a working visit to the district.

Previously, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said hospitals would be one of the seven priority areas for MCMC in addressing connectivity issues.

Fahmi said several government hospitals still face in-building mobile phone coverage issues and lack 5G infrastructure suited for medical application use.

Also, Teo noted that network problems at 17 healthcare facilities in Bera have been resolved with the provision of Voice over Fiber (VoF) services.

Commenting on the removal of 8,756 cyberbullying-related content pieces by MCMC in 2024, compared to 1,763 in the previous year, Teo attributed the increase to greater public awareness and a rise in complaints filed with MCMC.

Meanwhile, Teo also informed that a newly built communication tower under the National Digital Network (JENDELA) initiative in Bukit Rok here has benefited 700 local residents.

During her one-day working visit to the district, Teo also interacted with students of Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Rok and conducted 4G quality service tests from the JENDELA tower.