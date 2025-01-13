Trader caught with 47 immitation firearms for online sale

KUANTAN: A trader suspected of possessing 47 imitation firearms for online sale was detained at a house in Inderapura here on Jan 2.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the 35-year-old man was released on police bail after being remanded for a week.

“The suspect, who is a trader, was arrested during a raid where we successfully seized 47 replica firearms believed to be intended for online sale.

“We believe the replica firearms were imported. They resemble real firearms despite being toys,” he told a press conference after the monthly assembly at the Pahang Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

Yahaya said checks revealed the man had no prior criminal record, and the case has been referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for further action.

The case is being investigated under Section 36(1) of the Firearms Act 1960, he said.

Meanwhile, Yahaya called on the public to assist the police by providing information regarding the disappearance of two teenagers, Nur Hidayatul Iman Abdullah and Tan Joon Tien, both aged 14.

He said the teenagers were reported missing on Dec 28 and 31 in Genting Highlands and Brinchang, Cameron Highlands.

According to him, investigations are ongoing from various angles, including reviewing closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage near the locations where the two teens were staying.

Nur Hidayatul Iman was reported to have stayed in an apartment there since Dec 31 before her family realised she had not returned home, while Tan is believed to have gone to Cameron Highlands for a religious ceremony with his religious teacher.