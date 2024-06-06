Lazada’s 6.6 Super Wow Sale offers massive discounts for shoppers

KUALA LUMPUR: Lazada’s 6.6 Super Wow Sale featuring offers and discounts on products from various categories including kitchen essentials, women’s clothing, and household items, is being held from 8 pm tonight until Saturday (June 8).

Lazada, in a statement, announced that the sale event, promising the best prices and free gifts, also offers leading beauty brand products such as AVEDA, Beauty of Joseon, SKINTIFIC, and L’Occitane.

“With Lazada’s lowest price guarantee, buyers are assured to always get the best prices on Lazada compared to other e-commerce platforms.

“As a guarantee to users, Lazada will refund 120 per cent of the price difference to those who can find the same product with the same specifications sold at a lower price elsewhere.

“Just refer to the Lowest Price Guarantee tag on the product details to ensure its eligibility and continue shopping with confidence,“ it said.

In addition to the Crazy Mega Brand Offers available daily with discounts up to 80 per cent, Lazada said that the LazFlash surprise offers featured globally renowned brands such as Oppo, Ogawa, Xiaomi, Le Creuset, Trapo, DJI, Sony and Vivo, offering even greater savings of up to 90 per cent on iconic brand products from LazMall and local market selections.

Furthermore, Lazada users would also enjoy special offers during the 6.6 Super Wow Sale, with additional discounts on their favourite products through the LazCoins channel.

Through enhanced rewards for daily check-ins, buyers who register on the LazCoins channel daily from June 3 to 8 will have the opportunity to earn up to 660 LazCoins (worth RM6.60).

“To enhance and maximise your savings while shopping, make sure you always collect vouchers from the platform and preferred stores, which can be combined with LazCoins and LazCash to reduce the total purchase amount.

“Similar to LazCoins, LazCash can be accumulated when you complete various daily missions on the Lazada mobile app, as well as when you shop, write reviews, play games, or browse the ‘Like’ tab,” it said.

According to Lazada, this sale also introduces a new game mechanic for Tap & Win - accessible through the voucher channel - where customers can play the game twice a day upon winning vouchers, LazCash, and other prizes throughout the sale period.

Customers could also earn additional opportunities to play Tap & Win when they share the game with friends, it said, adding that players could collect puzzle pieces to redeem items or vouchers, with major prizes to be won on Friday (June 7).

“Moreover, from May 26 to June 5, collaborate with your friends to play the Lazzie Star board game on the Lazada mobile app.

“Work together to complete various game tasks, outwit opponents and roll the dice to achieve victory, where you have the chance to earn more LazCash to redeem and use during the 6.6 Super Wow Sale,” it said.

According to the statement, Lazada’s Change of Mind policy also protects buyers and allows for easy and free product returns for eligible products, with users enjoying a return period of up to 30 days for purchases from LazMall and seven days for most sellers.