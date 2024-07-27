Leaders convey condolences upon Siti Zaharah’s death

KUALA LUMPUR: Several government and party leaders expressed their condolences to the family of former Minister of National Unity and Community Development, Tan Sri Dr. Siti Zaharah Sulaiman, who died last night.

Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, in a Facebook post said Siti Zaharah, who was also a former UMNO Wanita chief, had been a close friend of his late mother.

“Al-Fatihah for my late mother’s dear friend. I never heard of her being unwell.

“I pray that her soul be blessed by Allah and placed among the faithful. My condolences to her entire family,“ he wrote.

Women, Family, and Community Development Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Noraini Ahmad, who is also the UMNO Wanita chief, said Siti Zaharah had made significant contributions not only to UMNO Wanita but also to the country and the nation.

“Her contribution is invaluable and will continue to be remembered by people from all walks of life.

“UMNO Wanita is deeply saddened by her passing and we convey our condolences to her family and friends. May she be placed among the believers and granted eternal peace,“ she said.

Meanwhile, Pahang Menteri Besar and UMNO vice-president Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail described her passing as a great loss to the country, Pahang state and UMNO.

“May Allah shower her soul with His blessings and mercy, and place her among the righteous. Al-Fatihah,“ he said.

Siti Zaharah’s eldest son, Timoer Dzakry Samarudin confirmed that his mother died at Serdang Hospital at 11.23 pm yesterday.