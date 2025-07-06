Man injured in suspected golden cat attack in Kuala Pilah

KUALA PILAH: A man suffered injuries after an alleged attack by a wild animal, believed to be an Asian golden cat, in Kampung Pauh Terachi, Tanjung Ipoh.

The Negeri Sembilan Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) confirmed the incident occurred near the victim’s goat pen early Saturday morning.

The 56-year-old victim sustained wounds to his head, hands, and legs. He is currently receiving treatment at Tuanku Ampuan Najihah Hospital.

Perhilitan director Faizal Izham Pikri stated that the department was alerted about the attack at 9 pm on the same day.

“Based on our initial findings, we suspect the animal involved is an Asian golden cat,” Faizal said in a statement.

The attack site is close to the Berembun Forest Reserve, prompting Perhilitan to set up camera traps to monitor wildlife activity in the area.

To assist with medical expenses, the department has provided the victim with an application form for the Wild Animal Attack Aid Fund.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident to prevent future occurrences. - Bernama