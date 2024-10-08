Lembah Pantai Convention marks key step in strengthening partnership in unity gov’t

KUALA LUMPUR: The first-ever Lembah Pantai Unity Convention at the parliamentary level is set to strengthen ties among parties within the government.

Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil said the convention is designed to enhance ties between the parties and solidify cooperation among its partners.

“This convention is the first of its kind at the parliamentary level within the Federal Territories and possibly even across the nation.

“We have undertaken this initiative with the awareness of the need to establish better and closer relationships among parties within the Unity Government.

“It is the result of a series of interactive discussions and meetings held between Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional in Lembah Pantai over the past year. I believe this is a good start, and we hope it will foster a strong spirit of unity,” he said.

The Communications Minister was speaking to newsmen after the convention, which was attended by around 250 participants representing Unity Government parties.

He said the convention is crucial for ensuring that parties remain united in their efforts to achieve common goals and address current political challenges, as well as to provide better services to the community.

Also present were DAP national vice-chairman Teresa Kok, who is also Seputeh MP; Lembah Pantai UMNO division chief Tengku Zuhri Tengku Abdul Aziz; and Federal Territories Amanah vice-chief Datuk Dr Ramli Tahir.

In January, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, during the Perak Unity Government Convention, expressed his desire for Unity Government parties in all states to hold similar conventions to strengthen ties.