Leptospirosis outbreak: Second sample of five patients taken - Ngwe

MELAKA: A second sample was taken for tests from five patients suspected of being infected with Leptospirosis or rat urine after a school visit to the Jasin Hot Springs, according to prescribed procedure.

State exco for Health, Human Resources and Unity Ngwe Hee Sem said based on the first sample test conducted, only one patient was tested positive for the disease.

“We are still waiting for the final results of the second sample taken from all the victims involved. So far four students and one guardian are still being treated in hospital while the rest of the 33 reported cases are receiving treatment at the clinic,” he said in Pulau Gadong, Klebang here today.

Earlier, he presented a contribution from the Social Security Organisation’s (Socso) Help Squad to Purina Samsuri, widow of The Star’s cameraman Sardi Marhorm who died on May 27 after complications from heart surgery.

Also present was Melaka Perkeso director Nur Mohammad Bakhtir Mohamad Akhir.

Media yesterday reported that 33 people, including students and teachers of a school here, were suspected of being infected by rat urine after visiting the pool last week.

Melaka Health Director Dr Ruzita Mustaffa said on June 7, the Melaka Tengah District Health Office received a notification that a group of students from the school experienced symptoms of fever, cough, flu and body aches after participating in a therapy outing at the hot springs two days earlier.