Let’s enliven national month, Fly Jalur Gemilang campaign launch on July 21

KUALA LUMPUR: The public is invited to enliven the launching ceremony of the 2024 National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign on July 21 in Cyberjaya.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to officiate the event at Cyber Event Hall at 9 am, according to the publicity poster shared on the Merdeka 360 social media pages.

“Everyone is invited to join in the festivities and further strengthen our love for the country. Exciting activities await, such as the Kita MADANI x HKHM 2024 Carnival and interactive nationhood activities,” read the poster.

Prior to this, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the significance of the event was to count down to the 2024 National Day celebration on Aug 31 in Putrajaya and the momentum of excitement and patriotic spirit will continue to be fostered until the 2024 Malaysia Day celebration on Sept 16 in Sabah.

“Malaysia MADANI: Jiwa Merdeka” has been chosen as the theme of the National Day and Malaysia Day (HKHM) celebrations this year, with the Malaysia MADANI logo chosen as the celebration logo.

Fahmi, who is also the 2024 HKHM Main Committee chairman, said the theme was selected as it represents the holistic unity in a developing and progressive nation that encompasses a diverse, united, and strong-spirited population.

He also called on all Malaysians to decorate their homes with the national flag in line with the ‘One House One Jalur Gemilang Initiative’, which is considered a fitting way to express patriotic spirit within oneself and family members.