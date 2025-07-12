Killjoys’ joy cut short by surprise fees despite pricey MCR tickets

IT was literally a killjoy moment for Malaysia’s “Killjoys” fans as they face extra fees on top of pricey tickets for My Chemical Romance (MCR)’s highly anticipated concert next April at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

Fans took to social media to share receipts showing hefty extra fees added on top of the ticket cost — including booking charges, ticketing fees with Sales and Service Tax (SST), and a “Ticket Protect” fee.

Tagging the ticketing platform, Wennishe, a user on Threads questioned: “What are these charges? Since when is booking so expensive? And what is Ticket Protect?”

Echoing the frustration, another user said the booking charges came up to RM43 per seat for her zone — calling it “ridiculous.”

While many were confused by the newly introduced Ticket Protect fee, some netizens stepped in to explain.

Ticket Protect is a form of optional insurance that covers unexpected issues such as emergencies or show rescheduling, offering peace of mind to concert-goers.

Simplifying it, Falahuddin Ahmed described it as “like insurance for concertgoers in case of any emergency during the concert.”

Still, the frustration was palpable. After spending hours in a long online queue, fans felt disheartened to be met with a long list of charges.

“The booking charges are so expensive. I was queueing for so long, and the system was a mess — it even crashed my laptop,” one user lamented.