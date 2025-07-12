Grand Canyon North Rim evacuated as White Sage Fire spreads

LOS ANGELES: Spreading wildfires have led to the evacuation of part of the Grand Canyon, with the US National Park Service urging visitors to remain calm. The North Rim, less frequented by tourists than the South Rim, was cleared due to the advancing White Sage Fire.

“Evacuees should travel calmly at a normal rate of speed and stay on paved roads only. North Rim day use is closed until further notice,“ the Park Service stated. Jon Paxton, press officer for the Coconino County sheriff’s office, confirmed that around 40 people were evacuated, mostly campers, as many visitors had already left the area.

The fire, burning outside Grand Canyon National Park, is moving toward Jacob Lake, Arizona, a key access point to the North Rim. Authorities report that approximately 1,000 acres have been scorched, with the blaze still uncontrolled. Images show thick smoke rising over the desert landscape.

The Grand Canyon, formed over millions of years by the Colorado River, is one of the world’s most stunning natural wonders. The Park Service has also warned against hiking due to extreme heat and poor air quality from wildfire smoke.

This follows the death of a 67-year-old man earlier in the week while attempting to hike to the river in scorching temperatures. Nearly five million people visited the Grand Canyon last year.

Meanwhile, Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park in Colorado was also closed due to a separate wildfire AFP