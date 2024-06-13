Letter will be sent to request for updates on Faisal Halim’s case - Lawyer

SHAH ALAM: A letter to request for an update regarding the progress of the investigation into Selangor FC (SFC) mainstay Faisal Halim’s acid attack case will be sent to the police, said lawyer Mohd Haijan Omar.

The newly-appointed lawyer representing SFC said the police have two weeks to provide Faisal with an update pertaining to the matter, due to the Penang-born player having been kept in the dark on the case for almost four weeks.

However, he said that he believes in the police’s credibility and professionalism in doing their job to make sure that the offenders are brought to justice.

“The Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) provides for the complainant to be updated on the progress of the case as per section 107A of the CPC ...as we all know the case has been going on for month and we are entitled to be updated.

“We will be writing officially to the police for the updates of the case and the police have within two weeks to update us. Whether or not the updates can be informed to the public is yet to be seen but of course we will do what is necessary,“ he told a press conference at Faisal’s first public appearance after the attack.

Before this, Faisal was reported to have suffered fourth degree burns after being splashed with acid by an unknown assailant at a shopping centre in Petaling Jaya on May 5.

On May 25, Selangor FC confirmed in a statement that the winger was released from a private hospital here after undergoing four surgeries following the incident.