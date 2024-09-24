LHDN receives over 34 million e-invoices, showing strong support from taxpayers

KUALA LUMPUR: Over 34 million e-Invoices have been received from taxpayers by the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) since its implementation on Aug 1.

LHDN Assistant Director of the E-Invoice Division, Tax Operations Department Jaffar Tukiran said the reception is a positive development, reflecting that taxpayers supported and heeded the e-invoicing implementation.

“Even more impressive is that the figure covers the first, second and third phase taxpayers. It means some (taxpayers) have already utilised it before their phase (was implemented).

“The response is very positive. We are also very excited because the number is increasing. This is something to be proud of. Taxpayers are very supportive and very compliant to the implementation of e-Invoice,“ he said.

He said this when met after appearing as a guest on Bernama Radio Tax Clinic programme, which discussed ‘Tax Compliance in the Digital Era.’

The first phase of e-invoicing involved large companies with an annual sales turnover of over RM100 million, while the second phase will start on Jan 1 next year and involve taxpayers with annual income or sales ranging from RM25 million to RM100 million.

In the third phase, which will start on July 1 of next year, e-Invoice will be mandatory for all taxpayer categories.

During the live broadcast, Jaffar said LHDN was aware of taxpayers’ concerns about the security of their data and the extent to which the system was safe to use, stressing that the board is always committed to ensuring the security of its customer’s data.

“The LHDN has experience in providing e-services and over 20 years of experience delivering e-filing to taxpayers. We will use all available expertise to ensure that all data submitted by taxpayers is secure.

“(In addition) LHDN is also subject to the rules and guidelines provided by the government. Even within the LHDN itself, we have ICT (Information and Communication Technology) security guidelines that need to be adhered. We will also be ISO-audited and so on,“ he added.

Jaffar advised taxpayers not to worry about data security because they will ensure taxpayers’ data remains safe with the agency and the government.