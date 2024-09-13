Lorry crashes into divider at Puncak Alam road

A lorry was seen crashing into a divider in Puncak Alam on Thursday (September 12) evening.

A video posted on Facebook by Sukan Star TV - sstv.my of another driver’s dashcam footage recording the incident which took place at 7.45pm in Bukit Cerakah.

In the video, the lorry was seen driving into an intersection straight ahead then finally crashing at the beginning point of the divider, near the traffic light.

Based on the video footage, the lorry did not crash into any other vehicle and no cars were seen crashing into the lorry.

Netizens pointed out that accidents involving lorries allegedly occur often at that road.

“This (road) can be quite dangerous (for many drivers) as there is a traffic light when driving downhill,” a commenter said.

“Lorries often skid off the road here. Hope drivers are cautious,” a commenter added..

Furthermore, users also called for the authorities to take strict action against the driver.