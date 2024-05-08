Lorry driver caught with extra tank of subsidised diesel

PENAMPANG: A driver was caught red-handed and his lorry confiscated after his extra tank of 206 litres of subsidised diesel fuel was suspected to be used for embezzlement, said Sabah director of Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Georgie Abas.

He said KPDN, which conducted Op Tiris around the Penampang area today, had spotted the 31-year-old man purchasing diesel for his lorry at a petrol station in the district.

He said a closer inspection of the lorry showed an additional fibre-plated tank at the back of the vehicle containing 206 litres of diesel fuel.

“The driver failed to show any document with permission from KPDN to buy and store diesel stored in an additional tank other than the vehicle’s normal tank.

“Total value of the seizure amounted to RM30,442.90 while the lorry driver was detained to assist the investigation,” he said in a statement here today.

Georgie said the case was being investigated under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 for possessing controlled diesel fuel with intent to commit an offence.