Lorry driver charged with driving under drug influence, causing woman’s death

SEREMBAN: A lorry driver pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to a charge of driving under the influence of drugs, which caused the death of a woman last Friday.

Jimhar Albasar, 30, was charged with driving a Nissan lorry under the influence of methamphetamine, which led to the death of Mutia Sharinia Erpie Mustapa, 31, at Jalan Persiaran Negeri, Nilai, at 4.15 pm on Sept 27.

The charge, framed under Section 44 (1)(a) of the Road Transport Act 1987 carries a prison sentence of between 10 and 15 years, and a fine of RM50,000 to RM100,000, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Noor Syafina Mohd Radzuan did not offer bail, citing the seriousness of the offence, which involved six vehicles and resulted in one death.

Jimhar’s lawyer A. Partheeban asked the court to grant bail, stating that his client had to provide for his two children and his wife, who is seven months pregnant.

Judge Meor Sulaiman Ahmad Tarmizi allowed the accused bail of RM10,000 with one surety and fixed Nov 25 for mention.

Meanwhile, in a separate court, Jimhar claimed trial to a charge of inserting methamphetamine into his body at the Nilai district police headquarters, at 11.55 pm, on the same date.

The charge, under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, carries a fine of not more than RM5,000 or a jail term not exceeding two year, if convicted.

Magistrate Nurul Saqinah Rosli allowed bail of RM2,500 with one surety and fixed Nov 25 for mention of the case.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Norshafatihah Nor Azmi, while the accused was represented by Partheeban.