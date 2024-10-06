Lorry driver nabbed for misappropriating diesel in Dungun

DUNGUN: Trade enforcement officers arrested a lorry driver suspected of misappropriating subsidised diesel worth almost RM100,000 in Paka here yesterday.

The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry’s Terengganu director Saharuddin Mohd Kia said a five-man enforcement team made the arrest and seized the diesel during a raid on a petrol station at around 9.40 pm during Ops Tiris 3.0.

He said the suspect was filling diesel into plastic barrels placed in the cargo section of the vehicle.

“An inspection of the lorry found seven plastic barrels containing approximately 140 litres of diesel.

“The lorry, four water pumps and several related documents were seized, with the seizure amounting to RM98,371. The lorry driver, who is in his 40s, was also detained,“ he said in a statement today.

Saharuddin said initial information revealed that the lorry driver frequently bought subsidised diesel at petrol stations around Kerteh and Paka.

He said investigation papers have been opened and further investigations will be conducted under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 to identify individuals or companies involved in the diesel distribution chain.