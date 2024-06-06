Lorry driver responsible for fatal accident a serial traffic offender - Police

IPOH: The lorry driver who allegedly caused the death an elderly man in an accident at the factory area in Jalan Lahat-Simpang Pulai here yesterday has a record of 100 traffic summonses.

Ipoh police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the 44-year-old lorry driver also had three previous traffic accident offences.

He said preliminary investigations found that the lorry driver knocked into the senior citizen while reversing his vehicle, unaware that the victim was standing behind.

“The victim died on the spot due to severe injuries to the chest and abdomen while the lorry driver did not suffer any injuries,” he said today.

Abang Zainal Abidin said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death due to reckless or dangerous driving.

“Police are appealing to any witnesses of the accident to contact investigating officer Insp Muhammad Syafiq Fauze at 013-6713177 or the nearest police station to assist with the investigations,” he said.