PETALING JAYA: A lorry carrying long cabbages into Johor was told to turn back to neighbouring Singapore after the vegetables were discovered to have been infested with pests.

According to The Star, Johor Department of Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services (Maqis) official Edie Putra Md Yusof said the lorry had entered Johor via the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex at the Second Link Crossing in Tanjung Kupang, Gelang Patah from Singapore.

“The long cabbages in 216 boxes worth RM6,800 weighing 2,160kg greens were inspected,“ he was quoted as saying.

These pests are known as phyllotreta were found on the inspected vegetables and that it was an offence to import agricultural products contaminated with pests, diseases or contaminated with substances.

According to Section 14(a) of the Maqis Act 2011, it is illegal to import agricultural products that are contaminated with pests, diseases, or other contaminants.

If convicted, offenders could face a penalty of not more than RM100,000 or jail not more than six years or both, explained Eddie Putra.

The lorry was then then told to turn back.

The adult beetles feed on leaves by scraping, and by making many small holes thus making the cabbages become unfit for sale and consumption.