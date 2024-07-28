Lovers killed in road crash

KUALA TERENGGANU: A trader and his soon-to-be fiancee were killed in a road crash involving four vehicles on Jalan Kemajuan, near here early today.

Kuala Terengganu District Police Chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor, when contacted, identified the couple as Muhammad Haniff Idham Mohd Azmi, 24, and Nurshabirah Izzani Zulkarnain, 22, both from Kuala Terengganu.

He said the crash occurred at 3.11 am when a four-wheel drive vehicle crashed into the rear of a Perodua Myvi the couple was travelling in.

Muhammad Haniff Idham, who was driving the car, lost control of the wheel, causing the vehicle to skid and veer into the opposing lane and was hit by a sport utility vehicle (SUV) coming from the direction of Gong Badak, he said, adding that another vehicle trailing behind the SUV was also involved in the crash.

He said the drivers of the SUVs were slightly injured in the crash.

The couple was rushed to Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital where they were pronounced dead.