KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar said that toll rates could be reduced if highway development costs are managed effectively and are free from leakage or corruption.

Anwar highlighted that highway development costs could be lowered, but have instead risen due to excessive fees imposed during the approval process.

“This must stop. I believe for the next project, the Work Ministry and the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) should ensure a more expedited approval process. This can be achieved if everyone takes responsibility and recognises that this (highway project) is for the people,” he said.

He said this when officiating the country’s first sustainable highway rest and service area (R&R) on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) at the Seremban R&R (southbound) today.

Also present at the event were Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, Deputy Work Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, and LLM chairman Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad.

Citing the Rumah MADANI project in Taman Desa, Kuala Lumpur, which he recently launched, the Prime Minister highlighted how the approval process was expedited due to the urgent housing needs of the low-income group.

“If we wait two years for approval, costs rise and delays occur. By insisting on efficiency, ensuring compliance with rules, and preventing exploitation, progress can be made if we maintain a clear stance,” he said.

The Seremban (southbound) sustainable R&R area not only provides a range of facilities for highway users but also serves as a catalyst for socioeconomic development. It has created opportunities for over 500 small and medium-sized enterprises, supported by thousands of local suppliers.