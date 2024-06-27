LPNM’S grand plan to give a national appeal to pineapple

PONTIAN: The Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board (LPNM) intends to raise the profile of the succulent pineapple with its leafy crown into a national fruit.

Its chairman, Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali, said LPNM is working towards that, but its planning is still in the early stages.

“We see the potential of pineapples not only in terms of economic value, but the characteristics of the fruit itself is what makes it eligible to be raised in appeal to become a national fruit.

“...(Therefore) the proposal will be taken to the attention of the Minister (of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu) and later to the Cabinet and subsequently the highest level,” he said after officiating the 2024 Malaysian Pineapple Day celebration in Alor Bukit here today.

LPNM director-general Mohd Khairuzamri M Salleh was also present.

Sheikh Umar said pineapples have not only lifted smallholders out of poverty but also increased the country’s economic income.

In addition, he said pineapples have useful features with the concept of ‘Grow One, Harvest Three Times’ and zero waste, with the pineapple eyes that could reflect the unity and solidarity of all Malaysians.

“So, I am confident that when this matter is brought up (to the ministry), it will receive attention and positive consideration from the powers,” he said.

Earlier, he said LPNM planned to make the Malaysian Pineapple Day a biennial celebration on June 27 in conjunction with the World Pineapple Day.

“The year 2024 is the year to introduce Malaysian Pineapple Day to all Malaysians through various forms of publicity, campaigns and tours across the country.

“Next year will be the first year of the Malaysian Pineapple Day (official) celebration which will be celebrated in a bigger scale and more festive way,” he said.

Sheikh Umar said the Malaysian Pineapple Day is celebrated to commemorate the success of the pineapple industry which contributes greatly to the national economy, as well as being a sweet reminder to strengthen bonds of friendship across cultures of all proponents involved in its planting to fruition.

“This industry also provides employment opportunities and improves the living standard of rural communities through innovation and technology,” he said.

Some 550 people gathered to celebrate the inauguration of 2024 Malaysia Pineapple Day with various events held, including a LPNM townhall feast featuring nine pineapple-based menus (a characteristic ingredient in Pan-Asian dishes and pastry filling), a pineapple fun run and pineapple carving.