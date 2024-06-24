M’sia will continue to support efforts to end atrocities against Palestinians - Mohamad Hasan

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will continue to support any effort to end the atrocities against the Palestinians, calling for an immediate stop to the killing of people in that country, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He said that in this regard, Malaysia supports the proposal put forward by the United States (US) on June 10 to support a ceasefire plan in Gaza.

“Alhamdulillah, recently, in June, a US-sponsored proposal for a three-phase ceasefire resolution was approved by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in a vote.

“We are very pleased because usually if the US makes a proposal at the UN Security Council, others will not support it.

“Now we want to see how we can ensure that the atrocities and killings against the Palestinian people are stopped. We will continue to support efforts for resolution on any platform, including through a two-state solution,“ he told the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying to a question from Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang (PN-Marang), who wanted to know the extent of the government’s intention to review the two-state solution policy to defend the sovereignty of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

On June 10, the UNSC approved a resolution supporting the three-phase Gaza ceasefire proposal announced by US President Joe Biden.

The resolution was supported by 14 out of 15 UNSC member countries, with Russia abstaining.

The first phase proposes a complete ceasefire lasting six weeks, with Israeli forces withdrawing from all populated areas in Gaza.

The second phase includes the release of all captives still in Gaza and a permanent end to the conflict, with the “full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza”.

In the third phase, the resolution proposes a long-term reconstruction plan for Gaza to begin, with the return of the remains of deceased hostages.

Answering a supplementary question from Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh (PH-Ledang) who asked for the government’s view that the decision to resolve the conflict in Palestine lies with its people, Mohamad said further actions, including elections in Palestine, can be determined after the killings stop.

“What is important is to stop the killings because right now every day people are being killed. The US must take full responsibility. After that, holding elections is up to them, and we will recognise whichever party manages the independent state of Palestine,“ he said.

“It is true that the rights of the Palestinian people need to be heard, but what is important now is that the killings must be stopped first. If there is one party that keeps shelling, bombing and inhumanely killing innocent people... (this will not be resolved).

“... whether the Palestinian people want to hold elections or not is a secondary or tertiary issue. So the resolution accepted by the UNSC must be enforced and the US has full responsibility... We will recognise whichever party manages the independent state of Palestine after that,“ he said.