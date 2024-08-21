M’sia will do everything it can to help Palestinian cause - Mohamad Hasan

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will continue to do everything in its power to support the Palestinian struggle against the brutality and oppression of the Zionist Israeli regime, says Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He said that the world’s major powers refused to stop Israel from committing atrocities against the Palestinian people.

“No words can describe the extent of the Zionist Israeli regime’s cruelty towards the Palestinians. What has been happening in Gaza for the past 10 months is the most horrific atrocity, injustice, and genocide against humanity since World War II.

“... for them, in Ukraine, they call it genocide, a crime against humanity, a war crime, but when it happens in Gaza, everyone acts as if they don’t understand, (instead saying) they have rights to self-defend... to me, this is the hypocrisy of the highest order,” he said.

Mohamad made the remarks during the simultaneous opening of the UMNO Women, Youth, and Puteri assemblies here tonight.

Mohamad, who is also UMNO’s Deputy President, said UMNO remained steadfast in advocating for the Palestinian cause to liberate their homeland and free Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The opening ceremony was also attended by UMNO’s top leaders and the heads of its three wings.

The UMNO General Assembly will take place from today until Aug 24 at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre, involving 6,433 delegates from across the country.