MA63: 11 demands resolved, more to be addressed - DPM Fadillah

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 11 demands under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) negotiation platform have been successfully resolved, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said seven demands were settled under the administration of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, including the designation of the Public Works Department (PWD) in Sabah and Sarawak as a Technical Department; the handover of regulatory power over gas supply; and amendments to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) Act 1995 [Act 533] to appoint representatives from the Sabah and Sarawak state governments as permanent members of the IRB.

Fadillah, who is also the chairman of the MA63 Implementation Action Council (MTPMA63) Technical Committee, said the resolution also covered demands related to the administration of the judiciary in Sabah and Sarawak; special guidelines for the return of reserved land for federal purposes in Sabah and Sarawak.

“The transfer of regulatory power over electricity and Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) from the federal government to Sabah and the proposed amendment to Article 95B regarding legislative adaptation for Sabah and Sarawak were also resolved.

“Under the leadership of the 10th Prime Minister (Anwar), more matters have been decided upon within these two years,“ he told reporters after attending the MTPMA63 meeting at the Sabah International Convention Centre here today.

The meeting, chaired by Anwar, was also attended by Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Also present were the three Deputy Chief Ministers of Sabah: Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam, and Datuk Shahelmey Yahya; as well as the three Deputy Premiers of Sarawak: Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, and Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Fadillah said three other demands were resolved during the tenure of former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, including the handover of administrative power over Pulau Sipadan and Pulau Ligitan to Sabah.

He added that the handover of regulatory control over Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to Sarawak was carried out during the administration of former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said the MTPMA63 meetings were crucial in enabling the government to plan pragmatic follow-up actions regarding the status of unresolved MA63 demands.

“As part of this commitment, we have decided to improve the negotiation platform structure between the three governments (Federal, Sabah and Sarawak) by strengthening it through the appointment of new members to the MTPMA63 platform,“ he added.