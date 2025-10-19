Anwar urges Pakistan and Afghanistan to resolve border tensions peacefully

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has spoken with both Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Afghanistan’s Acting Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund regarding escalating border tensions.

Anwar expressed Malaysia’s deep concern about the situation during late night phone conversations with both leaders.

He emphasised the critical importance of pursuing peaceful resolution through diplomatic channels and dialogue.

The Prime Minister warned that prolonged conflict would only bring suffering to people and undermine regional peace and stability.

Anwar also conveyed his deepest condolences and sympathy over recent floods in Pakistan and an earthquake in eastern Afghanistan.

He affirmed Malaysia’s continued solidarity with both Pakistan and Afghanistan as well as the international community.

Malaysia remains committed to delivering humanitarian aid and strengthening Islamic brotherhood between nations.

The country will support all initiatives toward regional peace and stability including ongoing peace negotiations.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry has announced that Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire following negotiations in Doha.

These peace talks were mediated by both Qatar and Turkiye to help resolve the border tensions. – Bernama