The introduction of the CKD STARIA also signals Hyundai’s broader commitment to local investment and supply chain growth. Beyond assembling vehicles, HMY aims to contribute to the local economy by supporting Malaysia’s expanding automotive ecosystem. This initiative aligns with the brand’s long-term goal of positioning itself as both a mobility solutions provider and a strategic partner in Malaysia’s industrial development.

The move represents more than just a manufacturing milestone. Hyundai Motor Malaysia President, Eric Lee, said the start of local production reflects Hyundai’s confidence in Malaysia’s potential as both a key market and an emerging assembly hub within the brand’s global network. He noted that the investment is part of Hyundai’s long-term commitment to build a stronger presence in Malaysia, not only through product offerings but also through local industrial development.

Hyundai Motor Malaysia (HMY) has officially begun sales of the locally assembled Hyundai STARIA. Produced at Inokom’s assembly plant in Kulim, Kedah — operated under Sime Darby Motors — the STARIA becomes the first locally produced model under HMY since its establishment earlier this year.

The locally assembled STARIA retains the same global specifications and pricing, ensuring that customers continue to receive the same value and quality associated with Hyundai’s international models. It now comes with four colour options — Jet Black, Snow Flake White Pearl, Meteor Grey, and Stormy Sea — and is priced from RM179,888. The model continues to stand out for its premium comfort, advanced safety features, and futuristic design suited for both families and businesses.

Ownership is supported by Hyundai’s extensive warranty and aftersales coverage, which includes an 8-year or 160,000 km warranty, along with free labour for up to eight maintenance services. These benefits reflect HMY’s commitment to delivering reliability and peace of mind to every customer.

As part of its year-end campaign, Hyundai is also offering additional value-added rewards to STARIA buyers. These include complimentary maintenance, cash rebates, lifestyle vouchers, and exclusive insurance upgrades in partnership with Tokio Marine Insurans (M) Berhad — reaffirming Hyundai’s focus on customer satisfaction and ownership experience.

Hyundai Motor Malaysia Managing Director, Jahabarnisa Haja Mohideen, said the milestone reinforces the company’s “Here to Stay” philosophy — a message of long-term stability, trust, and commitment to the Malaysian market. She noted that establishing local production and delivering on promises made to customers are key steps in proving that Hyundai’s presence in Malaysia is both genuine and lasting.

With the STARIA now rolling off Malaysian production lines, Hyundai Motor Malaysia has not only fulfilled a major promise but also signalled its readiness for a new era of local growth. The move solidifies Hyundai’s position as a serious long-term player in the country’s automotive landscape — one that’s here to stay, build, and grow with Malaysia.