MACC arrests enforcement agency director suspected of protecting diesel smuggling syndicate

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested an enforcement agency director in Kuching, Sarawak suspected of accepting bribes from a subsidised diesel smuggling syndicate in Sibu.

According to a MACC source, the man, in his 40s, was arrested this afternoon at the Sarawak MACC office when he showed up to record his statement and was subsequently released on MACC bail with one surety.

“The man is believed to have received bribes from the syndicate in return of not taking enforcement and legal action against the misappropriation and smuggling of subsidised diesel in Sibu,” the source said, adding that the arrest was a follow up from the raid under Op Liter on a diesel storage depot in Sungai Bidut, Sibu on Sunday.

Meanwhile MACC Special Operations Division senior director Datuk Azmi Kamaruzaman confirmed the arrest when contacted, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 16(b)(B) of the MACC Act 2009.

An enforcement assistant had been arrested earlier in the day and remanded for six days till Sept 2.