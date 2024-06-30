MACC arrests enforcement personnel for soliciting bribe of RM60,000 to close fraud case

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur branch of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested an enforcement personnel on suspicions of soliciting a bribe of RM60,000 from an individual in return for closing a fraud case.

A source within the commission said the man, in his 40s, was arrested at 11 pm in the capital city yesterday.

The suspect was said to have met the individual at a restaurant around here but disappeared after instructing the individual to wait for them at a location not fair from the restaurant to hand over the bribe, they added.

“The suspect was successfully arrested and subsequently released on MACC bail of RM10,000 with one surety after their statement was recorded,” the source told Bernama.

Kuala Lumpur MACC director Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Husin confirmed the arrest, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.