MACC detains Bangladeshi company owner suspected of bribing enforcement officers to bring in foreigners via KLIA

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested the owner of a Bangladeshi company believed to be part of a syndicate that conspired to bribe enforcement officers to bring foreigners through ‘counter setting’ or á special counter route at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

According to a source, the suspect, who is in his 40s, was arrested in the capital through an operation codenamed Op Pump at about 1.30 pm yesterday.

“The suspect and several agents of the syndicate are believed to have paid bribes ranging from RM200 to RM25,000 to several officers of an enforcement agency for facilitating foreigners to pass through the country’s airport entry point without proper checks.

“The graft is in return for protecting, facilitating passage and not taking enforcement action on foreigners for violation of procedures under the Immigration Act 1956/63 (Act 155),“ he told Bernama.

He said the suspect has been remanded for seven days until Sept 16 after MACC made an application at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court this morning.

Meanwhile, MACC Intelligence Division director Datuk Zainul Darus, when contacted, confirmed the arrest of the suspect for investigation under Section 16(a)(B) of the MACC Act 2009 (corrupt gratification).