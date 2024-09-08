MACC detains contractor for submitting false claim of RM12,500

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained a contractor suspected of submitting a claim containing false details regarding the supply of corporate attire for a district education office worth RM12,500.

According to a source, the man in his 40s was detained at 3 pm today at the Sabah MACC office.

Preliminary investigations found that the man is believed to have submitted the false claim last year. The actual value of the supply was RM4,500.

The source also said approximately RM8,000 in cash was seized from a district education officer, allegedly given by the man at the end of last year, adding that an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Confirming the arrest, Sabah MACC director Datuk S. Karunanithy said the case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.