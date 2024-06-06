MACC: Five including two lawyers remanded to assist bribery probe

MELAKA: Five individuals, including two lawyers from different law firms, have been remanded for three days to assist in investigations related to cases of offering and receiving bribes from several law firms around Melaka, from 2018 to 2022, amounting to RM316,064.33.

The remand order, starting today, was issued by Magistrate Nabilah Nizam after allowing the application of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to remand four men and one woman who are lawyers, law firm managers, bank officer and former officer, aged 37 to 53, in Melaka and Petaling Jaya, Selangor,

Meanwhile, Melaka MACC director Adi Supian Shafie, in a statement, confirmed that the five individuals were detained around 2 pm to 4 pm yesterday at the Melaka MACC office to assist the ongoing investigation.

He said that these individuals are suspected of receiving bribes as inducements for referring property buyers to these firms for documentation purposes to apply for loans.

He added that the investigation was being conducted under Section 16 (a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009 and if found guilty offenders could be fined five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000 whichever is higher and imprisonment not exceeding 20 years.